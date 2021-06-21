Local cake vendor’s business rises amid pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A home baker in the Rio Grande Valley sees her business improve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Zuniga, owner of Dulce Luna Cakes said when the pandemic started most people were afraid to purchase from home bakers.

“It was kinda like people were afraid to get things from people,” she said.

Zuniga said she began taking cake orders that served up to four people.



Photo Courtesy: Dulce Luna Cakes

Today, Zuniga said the sizing for many cake requests have increased.

“Then it just started little by little increasing with bigger cakes and more and more and more.”

According to Zuniga, large cake orders normally serve up to 100 plus servings. With many things slowly easing back to normal across the Rio Grande Valley, she said people are starting to feel comfortable.

“I guess that it’s because people feel more comfortable to gather and celebrate with groups of people,” she said.



Photo Courtesy: Dulce Luna Cakes

Due to a high demand in orders, Zuniga said she has been booked in advance.

“I have to turn down a lot of orders because I just can’t really keep up with too many,” she said.

Zuniga said she has been advising clients to place their orders two weeks or more in advance.

Although business had been busier than usual, Zuniga said the pandemic has helped spark creativity through cake requests.

“Now anything is a theme so it has helped me be more creative too,” she said.

Zuniga said her biggest takeaway throughout the pandemic has been communicating with her clients to ensure the spread of positivity for better days to come.