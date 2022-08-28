HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Dealing with drought conditions has been hard on many people, especially for Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wild August Nursery and Flower Farm.

Wilson said current water restrictions also leaves her unable to access canal and irrigation lines to help irrigate her flower fields.

“We’re having to set up sprinklers and just use our water that’s usually coming out at the tap of our house; our sprinklers are very close to the ground and hit the plant right there at the base of the plant where they need that water and it helps us conserve and protect that resource,” said Wilson.

According to Wilson, she has not lost a flower crop yet but said her biggest concern is her flowers for the fall season.

“We usually grow thousands of Marigolds for the Dia de los Muertos and those have to be up and growing and healthy right now or we won’t have a crop for the end of October,” said Wilson.

Diana Padilla, a farmer for Yahweh Natural Farm and Garden said growing vegetables during the summer months is not beneficial for them.

“If it’s over 90 degrees some of the blossoms don’t stick, you’ll give them water to survive but they are not going to give you any fruit,” said Padilla.

Padilla said the lack of rain has been a struggle for all farmers. According to Padilla, her focus now is to maintain her solid ready for the next harvest season.

“We are a real small farm and we are thinking of building ponds to catch water and then try to capture it to use it because to grow vegetables you need to have water when the vegetables need it,” said Padilla.

As for Wilson, she is aware many flower businesses have increased their prices but said as an owner herself she remains hopeful.

“Flowers are such a gift and I make so many people happy,” said Wilson. “I’m really trying to protect us from doing that, I really don’t want to raise prices until I absolutely have to, I want to continue to be able to send that joy out into the world.”