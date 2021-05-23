Local businesses adapt to new CDC mask guidelines

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidelines say that those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask, and local business owners now have to have to decide what new regulations customers should follow.

Books N Things Manager Cathy Gomez said she is glad to see the progress with the CDC’s mask guidelines but finds it challenging to fully adapt to it.

“It’s simpler … [for] everybody [to] wear a mask,” said Gomez.

The local business owner said there is no way to know whether one has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

To avoid any altercations she will keep her sign that states masks are required for her customers.

“Everybody wears a mask, and if you don’t want to wear the mask then I’m sorry but we will refuse you service,” said Gomez.

While Gomez has decided to enforce the mask requirement, other businesses are more flexible with customers.

The owner of Space Fanz, Beto Peña said he is not willing to turn anyone away because the pandemic affected his business drastically.

“It has drop our business significantly,” he said. “We are way off from last year’s sales.”

Although there is a “face mask required” sign at the entrance, he said they are not fully required.

“Not so much of a requirement, but we still have a sign by the door that says facial protections or masks are required,” Peña said.

The owner understands that not everyone is vaccinated, which is why he is willing to ensure everyone feels comfortable.

“If there’s a large group I will ask them ‘will you please put some facial covering on?’ It may cost us a customer but nonetheless, safety is the most importance,” Peña said.

The majority of the businesses told KVEO that they want customers to be respectful towards their decisions to try to do what is best for the community.