Local business uses painting tradition to give back to veterans

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are many ways to give back to those who have served our country and a local business is doing just that through their Operation Veteran Paint Project.

Armored Painting Co-founder Nelson Martinez said this is the second project taking place in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Martinez, the purpose of the project is to say thank you to our veterans but also beautify their homes.

Martinez said he used to work at a paint company where beautifying veterans’ homes was a tradition. Once he moved on to work on his own business, he decided to do the same.

“It’s always heartwarming to see the emotions and there’s not enough that we can do to pay back to the veterans,” he said.

According to Martinez, veterans must be nominated by the October 1st deadline in order to have them considered for the project.

Those who are interested in nominating a veteran’s home must send a brief story via email at Armoredpainting@outlook.com or Facebook messenger to Armored Painting explaining why the veteran should be selected.

Within that message the following required information should be included:

Name

Rank

Address

Phone number

Military branch

Date of service

Martinez said the recipient is chosen based on need not through a raffle process.

He said Gold Star families are also welcomed to participate and apply for the project.

According to Martinez, the recipient will be announced on Oct. 15 via Facebook Live.

Anyone interested in collaborating with Armored Painting is encouraged to reach out. Martinez said he is already amazed at how many people have already reached out to volunteer and looks forward to continuing the Operation Veteran Paint Project.