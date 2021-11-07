Local business owner buys employee of 10 years new truck

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local business owner surprised one of his employees with a new truck for 10 years of hard work.

Alex Contreras has worked as a kitchen manager for Claytons Beach Bar and Grill for over 10 years, putting in many hours in the kitchen and on the road, according to a fellow manager, Adolfo Zamora.

Noticing the amount of “hard work” Contreras puts into his job, Clayton Brasher the owner of Claytons Beach Bar and Grill decided it was time for his kitchen manager to receive a gift.

On Friday, Brasher gave Alex Contreras a new GMC Colorado truck as a surprise in a form of appreciation.







Courtesy: Adolfo Zamora

As a thank you, Brasher added a sentiment towards Contreras.

He is one of those guys that works hard… This is something you do for someone who has been loyal to your company and comes to work everyday and really works hard. Clayton Brasher

Contreras thanked Brasher for the gift with a hug and words of gratitude.