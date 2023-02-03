MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Rio Grande Valley breweries recently met at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED), to discuss a brand new black IPA, called Black Hawk.

5X5 Brewing Co., which operates a public taproom inside the CEED building, Howling Rabbits Brewery, which is about to open in McAllen, and Pluton Brewing Co., Brownsville’s first commercial craft brewery will unveil its collaborative effort on Saturday at the 5X5 Brewery at 801 N. Bryan Road in Mission.

“This is exactly what CEED was meant to do — create a space where entrepreneurs can come together and create something special,” said Mission EDC Chief Executive Officer Teclo Garcia. “Mission has long supported business and entrepreneurship. We are proud to be the home of 5X5, and hope it continues to inspire others to brew and launch small businesses.”

Andrew Crowe, the head brewer for Howling Rabbits, made the Black Hawk recipe.

“It is a beer recipe that I made a whole bunch in Colorado and I haven’t had a black IPA in a while, so I convinced these guys to make one with me,” Crowe said about his idea to collaborate.

5X5 owner George Rice called Crowe a phenomenal brewer and one of the best brewers in the country.

The new beer will be available to the general public at 12 p.m. on Saturday at 5X5 Brewery.