Local Boys and Girls club receives $500,000 donation

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Boys and Girls club in Harlingen received a generous donation of $500,000 from Bridgestone.

The local club was one of forty across the country to receive a donation.

Bridgestone Region Manager Cole Willford says in a time of many challenges it is always important to give back to communities.

“To ensure that there was safe travel for the kids especially in such a trying time and you know we know having a reliable vehicle for the club kids is a priority number one and donations have still proceeded this year thank you to our customers,” said Willford.

According to Willford, their focus was a new van for transportation.

Willford said many kids are in need of a safe way to go to the club for study support and additional resources during the pandemic.

Gerald Gathright who is the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen says their usual in person fundraisers have not taken place due to the pandemic.

Gathright expressed generous donations such as Bridgestone’s are a huge help.