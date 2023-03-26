PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vanessa Gonzalez was a bodybuilder, who won many competitions until one day, a breast cancer diagnosis changed her life.

Aside from body building, Gonzalez also owns a gym with her husband here in the Valley. Even though she prioritizes her health recovery over muscle-building, she says staying active and relying on her family makes a huge difference in her everyday life.

“I’ve always seen someone struggling with an infirmity and been, you know, donated you know what, let’s take them a care package or let’s do this, or let’s do that, how can we help them,” Gonzalez said. “That was the empathetic part of me, but I never really understood what the person was enduring. And now that I have Cancer, I understand it goes beyond what we show.”

According to BreastCancer.org, about 1 in 8 women develop an aggressive form of breast cancer in the U.S.

Studies show, about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancer.

Yearly mammograms and now genetic testing can help detect cancer early, and help the treatment be more successful.

In addition, having a support system has been proven to help women during their treatment.

According to the society of behavioral science, having friends and family supporting you can help with stress, emotional turmoil and the lengthy recovery. Gonzalez truly believes it helps.

“They’re so great at taking care of me, loving me, encouraging me, making sure that mom has what she needs. My husband is god sent you. He puts our vows, and they came to life in sickness and in health,” Gonzalez said “He just magnified that if I thought my husband loved me before, seeing how he cares for me now is absolutely beautiful to witness.”

Luis Gonzalez, Vanessa’s husband, is her primary caretaker and biggest support system alongside their children. He says that as a caretaker, the best thing to do Is just to be there for them and listen.

“Be compassionate and be empathetic. Listen to them more than anything, listen to them, hug them, reassure them with words of affirmation, pray over them more than anything, pray over them,” Luis said. “We can’t do it on our own strength. We need god’s strength to overcome any obstacle in life.”

Gonzalez said she stopped her chemotherapy because it was so hard on her body. She is still undergoing radiation and holistic therapy.