PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local Pharr barbershop celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Serda’s Barbershop, located at 132 E. Bell Ave., opened in August 1948.

The business was first opened by the late Gabriel Serda and is now run by his son Javier Serda, who takes pride in cutting up to six generations of family members’ hair.

(Source: Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

The Greatest Pharr Chamber of Commerce celebrated the business’s milestone with a ribbon cutting.

The business has remained in Pharr and became a staple barbershop.

On August 2, 1998 the City of Pharr signed a proclamation naming Aug. 2 as Gabriel Serda’s Day.