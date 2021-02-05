Local barbecue expert shares advice for at-home grilling for The Big Game

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Super Bowl weekend is here and health experts are warning against attending and hosting gatherings, as the day could become a super spreader event.

However, missing out on parties does not have to mean missing out on the food.

Local barbecue expert and award-winning competitor Arturo Rosales of the barbecue team O’So Gud BBQ shares his tips for having a safe and successful cookout with your household.

His advice includes:

applying an even coat of seasoning

making sure not to over season

experimenting with seasonings, glazes

ensuring the grill is on a steady service and away from a high-traffic area

allowing the charcoal to turn gray before beginning to cook

He mentions it is also a good idea to ask friends and family for their techniques and recipes to try something new.

Local officials say gathering should be with those in the same household and recommend to move outdoors.

Watch the videos for the full story.