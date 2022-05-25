RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A deadly mass shooting in Uvalde has claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Local authorities have now implemented precautions in an effort to protect Rio Grande Valley schools, staff, and students.

Multiple police departments have announced their plans to monitor campuses and increase police presence in cities across the RGV.

The Harlingen Police Department announced its extra precautions in a social media post.

For the “safety of everyone attending school,” Harlingen PD will have extra officers on the streets patrolling for the last week of school.

The Pharr Police Department also released a statement Wednesday, announcing plans to have officers present for the next few days at all PSJA elementary schools in Pharr, as well as IDEA and Hidalgo Park Elementary.

PSJA middle schools and high schools in Pharr are staffed by PSJA ISD police.