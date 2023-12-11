BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley author is hosting a booking reading of his Christmas story with a Tex-Mex twist.

86-year-old Italo Zarate is presenting “La Night Before Christmas” on 7 p.m., Tuesday at Buho bookstore, located at 1140 E. Washington St. in Brownsville.

“His book is absolutely worth it and can only come from Brownsville through his very unique and energetic sense of humor,” a bookstore spokesman said.

Zarate had expressed his interest in sharing his story since March and found that December was the perfect time for a reading and make his dream possible.