HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local Christmas destination speaks on the magic of creating their annual “Northopolis” holiday display.

“When you see Northopolis you’ll see from the old classic movies and cartoons and they are life-sized,” said Rey Banda creator of Northopolis.

Northopolis are handmade Christmas decorations created by Banda and his mother in Weslaco that bring the magic of the season to life.

Northopolis has been featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC and The Texas Bucket List last December.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.