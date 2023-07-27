HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Real Estate Planning attorney Sarah Dill spoke with ValleyCentral on how small business owners can protect what they have built over the years.

Most clients are eager to know “How can I protect what I built?”

“Many of my clients are small business owners and families who have worked hard to build up their assets. Oftentimes many of them wonder how to protect those assets for their children and grandchildren down the road,” said Dill.

What tips do you offer to help your clients protect those assets?

It depends on the goals of the client. Consider transferring assets during their lifetime or leaving assets in a will for the court to decide on at a later time. Both options should be considered prior to any specific decisions. Along with working with my office to establish a will or other estate planning documents, it is also important to discuss one’s estate plans with their accountant or CPA.

How would one transfer assets in their lifetime?

Real estate deeds are a great tool to transfer property to a third party or trust during one’s lifetime. There are many deed types in Texas, which is why it’s important to discuss your goals with an attorney to determine which deed is best for your situation. If the asset owned is something other than real estate, like a life insurance policy, then it is possible to designate a beneficiary, the person who will receive the asset. Another method many people use is to appoint a payable-on-death beneficiary for banking accounts; this type of planning makes it easier to avoid the lengthy process of probate, which is what the court proceedings are called in this situation.

What if someone passes away before transferring their property or establishing a will?

When someone passes away without a will, attorneys use state-mandated charts to determine how that person’s assets should be divided amongst their family. To avoid letting the state determine who should receive your assets, it’s best to set up a will. I recommend speaking to an attorney about your plans and goals for future generations.