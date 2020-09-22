Local artists wanted for murals

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Keep McAllen Beautiful is looking for local artists to transform the city’s 2nd Street Hike and Bike trail.

The city is looking to hire artists to design and create a tile mosaic for standpipes along the trail.

“These pipes have been in McAllen since the 1800’s. There actually, a lot of them still work. They are what is used to flow the irrigation water from the river up north to the farmers, and so se love that we’re able to create beautiful art on these pipes that are going to be here for a long time,” said Chris Lash program coordinator of Keep McAllen Beautiful.

If you are interested or know someone that is, you can reach out to the art committee on the Keep McAllen Beautiful Facebook Page.