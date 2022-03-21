DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley painter showed his support for Ukraine by painting a mural next to a local business.

Following Elon Musks’ donation of star link satellites to combat the ongoing Russian invasion, Artist Alex Andro, known as “Pop Culture,” painted the mural to symbolize Musk’s help to Ukraine.

Spending more than 11 hours painting the mural, Andro told ValleyCentral what he hopes the public will gain from the art.

I hope it inspires more peace and just make people aware what is happening right now because I was painting the mural and nobody who the President of Ukraine, the were asking me who he was. Alex Andro, aka “Pop Culture”

Andro’s mural is located next to RJ’s Drive Through at 1001 East Business 83 in Donna.