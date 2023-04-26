EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is hosting an art auction to raise funds to treat heartworm-positive pets.

According to PVAS, the Rio Grande Valley is a hotspot for heartworm spread, with nearly 20 percent of the adult dogs at their shelter testing positive.

Give a Heart Auction aims to raise funds to treat more than 160 heartworm positive pets at PVAS.

The auction items include paintings, jewelry and sculptures donated to PVAS by local artists.

Online bidding for the art auction is now live until 7 p.m., Friday, April 28.

Additional auction items will be on display from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 at the Laurie P. Andrews Center located on 2451 N. Expressway 281 in Edinburg.