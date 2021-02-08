Local animal shelter calls new bill right step toward improved animal welfare

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With several bills aimed at protecting animals, Harlingen Humane Society Executive Director Luis Quintanilla says this legislative session has been exciting, — one being “safe outdoor dogs.”

“I think this could be a great first step,” he said.

The legislation filed by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. aims to ensure appropriate use of restrain on dogs to prevent them from becoming a safety hazard, building upon current law.

“Animals respond to stress differently and respond to trauma differently,” said Quintanilla. “So, I think any measure to mitigate stress any sort of stress an animal has in the world is a positive thing.”

Quintanilla says improper restraint and care is not an issue specific to South Texas.

“They come in in all kinds of shape,” he said. “So, a lot of times I think it might be easy to come to the conclusion that the animal has been mistreated intentionally. But a lot of times we’ll find that animal has just gotten out.”

While the bill would have a first-time offense result in a Class “C” misdemeanor for the owner, Quintanilla says he hopes the future of animal welfare will focus more on the root of the problem.

“There are a lot of things that are easy to cast dispersions at like, tethering an animal,” he said. “It’s sad immediately for a lot of people to see that, but maybe the people that own the animal are trying their best, but maybe they just don’t have the ability or time or resources to do better.”

He adds the humane society works to combat animal surrender by providing solutions, such as offering free food and toys and there is no such thing as the “perfect” home, but in most cases if you care for them it is better than a shelter.