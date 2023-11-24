HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local animal shelters are hosting Black Friday adoption specials to help animals find their fur-ever home.

Hidalgo County

Edinburg

On Friday the Palm Valley Animal Society is having deals from 30% to 60% off adoption fees.

The adoption specials are the following:

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. adoption fees will be 60% off

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. adoption fees will be 50% off

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. adoption fees will be 30% off

Cameron

Brownsville

BARCC is hosting a Super Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the BARCC Center located at 416 FM 511.

BARCC will be having free adoptions during the event in an effort to help animals find their fur-ever families this holiday season.