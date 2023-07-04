SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to an explosive item found at a San Benito residence Tuesday evening.

San Benito police and Brownsville Bomb Squad responded to the 100 block of S. Bonham St. in regards to a grenade found at a nearby home.

According to a spokesperson for the San Benito Police Department, the home had been vacant for years and the owner hired someone to remodel it.

During the remodeling process, workers came across a grenade while working.

The surrounding area was blocked off as a precaution to residents. For further precaution, the grenade was properly destroyed, police say.

No injuries were reported.

BPD bomb squad cleared the area.