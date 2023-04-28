BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Environmental activist want charges dropped against an activist, as well as an investigation launched against Mayor Trey Mendez ,for what they believe is abuse of power.

Rebekah Hinojosa appeared in the State District Court on charges of graffiti, a Class B misdemeanor.

(Photos: Brownsville Police Department)

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Hinojosa allegedly sprayed “gentrified stop SpaceX” below the downtown Brownsville Mural in February 2022, which was paid for by SpaceX founder, Elon Musk.

Shortly after her release, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez posted her name and place of employment on Facebook.

Hinojosa along with other environmental activists believe this was done to intimidate others from going against SpaceX.

Currently, Hinojosa’s court case has been reset.

Hinojosa and environmentalist said, they plan to continue to attend the next city council meeting, as they’ve done several times before.