Local academy helps kids stay active during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Since the start of the pandemic, many parents have been concerned about the development of their kids as things like sports got canceled or postponed, but there are alternatives to making sure your kid can still be active.

Owner of 8ight Limbs Academy, Jeffrey Treviño says they help kids stay active.

“What we do is teach them self defense, keeping them active and their immune systems up during training,” said Treviño.

Treviño has also seen an increase in participation since the required changes in school sports.

“A lot of their schools aren’t allowing the kids to participate in sports so this is a good place for them to come and train,” said Treviño.

Some of the kids at the gym say that having a healthy outlet to release energy is what keeps them happy.

Participant Elijah Zapata said, “we can punch, kick, stuff like that” and Elly Neal said, “it’s really exciting like I love coming here. It feels like a second home, it’s a great exercise.”

Some kids that were camera shy told KVEO they hope to go professional, others saying the self-confidence and defense they learn is exactly what they needed.