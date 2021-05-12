Local 23 to air immigration special tonight

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The Rio Grande Valley has been on the radar when it comes to immigration for quite some time.

Our area is called a hotspot for irregular migration. Local 23 is putting local first and working to set the record straight.

Local 23 is offering a one-hour special by the name of “The American Dream Starts Here” which will highlight the realities of borer life and will shine a light on the causes of the current situation.

The American Dream Starts Here, will air on Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. on Local 23.