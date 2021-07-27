Local 23 morning team attempts Olympic sport: Fencing

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Fencing has been part of the Summer Olympics since the Athens Olympics in 1896 and has been a staple ever since.

While the idea may seem simplistic, the execution is all about precision and focus.

Women were given their first chance at the sport in 1924 at the Paris Olympics. Since then, no woman has ever brought home gold to the United States, until this year when Lee Kiefer became the first person to bring home gold in the individual competition against Russian Olympian Inna Deriglazova.

According to the official Olympic Website “Two competitors, each holding a weapon in one hand, face each other to strike their opponent on a valid target area of the body. There are three different events: foil, épée, and sabre. Weapons, target area and priority rules differ among those events.”

The morning team of Brenda Matute, Sydney Gray, and Freddy Vela joined former UTPA fencing instructor, Octavio Saenz, to learn a bit of the sport and discover just how difficult fencing truly is.