Liver disease spike impacting children

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO-TV) — According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), liver disease is one of the top ten leading causes of death throughout the state of Texas. Liver disease is commonly found in adults, however, cases are now popping up with the younger generation.

“We would initially see individuals in the late twenties, thirties and forties and now we’re seeing this actually in children and the adolescent age,” said CEO for DHR Health Institute’s Research and Development, Dr. Sohail Rao.

According to Dr. Rao, it is not confirmed that the pandemic could be to blame for the increase in liver diseases but one of the biggest reasons is one’s lifestyle.

People who are not active and eat too many fatty foods are the ones who are at higher risk of liver disease.

Dr. Rao said liver disease is hard to detect because there are not many warning signs.

“What we eat and how we’re actually eating, all these actually go into the disease predominance of the liver that we see in the Valley,” he said.

He said it is important for families to help one another by making healthier choices. Small changes like going for a walk will have a positive impact on our health.

Dr. Rao says health authorities are currently working to prevent the progression of liver diseases.