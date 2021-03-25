Valley Baptist honors lives lost during pandemic

Watch live here:
HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen (VBMC) recognized the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Rio Grande Valley with the unveiling of a Garden of Remembrance.
The Body of 50-year-old man recovered from Gayman Bridge near Port Isabel CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY
The garden is located at the South Tower Lobby entrance at VBMC. Valley Baptist Health Systems (VBHS) created the garden in an effort to help residents grieve, reflect, and honor the lives lost.
“We recognize the tremendous loss that many people in our community have suffered,” said VBMC CEO Manny Vela.
LOOKING FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC IN THE RGV? CLICK HERE
In addition, the Garden of Remembrance represents the many sacrifices made by healthcare workers and local residents throughout the pandemic that has claimed more than 1,500 lives in Cameron County.
The Valley Baptist Pastoral Services team said it is a sacred thing to walk with people towards the end of life, especially during this past year.
Migrant mother swims across Rio Grande River while in labor CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY
“It is in the remembering of the love shared between us and our loved ones this the path of healing through grief,” said Joe Perez vice president of Mission and Ministry, Valley Baptist Health System.