Valley Baptist honors lives lost during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen (VBMC) recognized the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Rio Grande Valley with the unveiling of a Garden of Remembrance.

The garden is located at the South Tower Lobby entrance at VBMC. Valley Baptist Health Systems (VBHS) created the garden in an effort to help residents grieve, reflect, and honor the lives lost.

Photo by: Gage Divin, KVEO

“We recognize the tremendous loss that many people in our community have suffered,” said VBMC CEO Manny Vela.

In addition, the Garden of Remembrance represents the many sacrifices made by healthcare workers and local residents throughout the pandemic that has claimed more than 1,500 lives in Cameron County.

Photo by: Gage Divin, KVEO

The Valley Baptist Pastoral Services team said it is a sacred thing to walk with people towards the end of life, especially during this past year.

“It is in the remembering of the love shared between us and our loved ones this the path of healing through grief,” said Joe Perez vice president of Mission and Ministry, Valley Baptist Health System.