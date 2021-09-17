TogetherJuntos caravan gathers in Mission, to head to Texas Capitol

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 100-car caravan will be gathering in Mission for the #TogethJuntos campaign that aims to denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies and tactics.

The #TogetherJuntos group will be holding a press conference in Mission before heading to the Texas capitol on September 18.

A release mentions the groups and organizations will talk about why they are joining the caravan.

The #TogetherJuntos Caravan to Austin will bring together hundreds of residents from cities across Texas to denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s racist and white supremacist policies and tactics against immigrants, people of color and other marginalized groups, and call for the implementation of policies that address the real issues facing the state and prioritize the well-being of all Texans. Press Release

Other events will be held across Texas, including El Paso and San Antonio.

According to a release, the event is hosted by the Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance (RITA) and Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), with the participation of #TogetherJuntos campaign members ARISE, La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), LatinoJustice PRLDEF, Texas Organizing Project, Laredo Immigrant Alliance (LIA), Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), ACLU of Texas, SA Stands, La Monarca Foundation, Woori Juntos, Grassroots Leadership and others.