BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three major aerospace companies will be in the city of Brownsville soon.

During a press conference, officials will share the plans for educational projects and jobs that the addition to the city will create.

Paragon`s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ken Peterman, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jeff Mobley, as well as announcing innovative educational opportunities with Texas Southmost College (TSC) will be present at the press conference.