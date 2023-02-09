BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX fired all 33 Starship’s Super Heavy booster engines simultaneously in a static fire test Thursday.

Speaking at the Federal Aviation Administration’s annual Commercial Space Transportation conference in Washington, D.C., SpaceX president & COO Gwynne Shotwell took the seat on stage for an interview before the assembled crowd on Wednesday.

The test took place Thursday at the SpaceX Boca Chica-based Starbase launch facility in Cameron County.

This comes a day after CNBC space industry correspondent Michael Sheetz quoted Shotwell saying, “Tomorrow is a big day for us.”

This is the latest test toward the goal of a suborbital launch, possibly as soon as March.

The test has been long anticipated and delayed as SpaceX awaits FAA authorization for what would become South Texas’ first commercial space launch.

Meanwhile, the company has been developing Starship through a series of tests, culminating in a toweringly massive rocket awaiting its chance to fly.