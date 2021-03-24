LIVE: Sen. Cruz, other lawmakers, hold press conference ahead of RGV visit

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Several Republican senators will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss their planned trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will lead the event and be joined by senators John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).
In total, 18 senators will visit the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.
Their visit comes amid a partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation at the southern border.