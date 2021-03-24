LIVE: Sen. Cruz, other lawmakers, hold press conference ahead of RGV visit

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday, May 11 that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LIVE NOW: Senate Republicans speak live about media access to the crisis on our Southern Border. https://t.co/3yR4olvxm2 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 24, 2021

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Several Republican senators will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss their planned trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will lead the event and be joined by senators John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

In total, 18 senators will visit the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

Their visit comes amid a partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation at the southern border.