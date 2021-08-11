RGC CISD says they will ask everyone on school premises to wear a mask

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City (RGC) Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce they will be asking visitors, students and staff to use a mask when on school premises.

However, there will be no consequences for students that don’t wear one, said officials at the press conference.

Officials with the district say teachers will remind students throughout the day to wear a mask or ensure they are wearing it properly.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott first issued an order prohibiting schools and local officials from implementing and enforcing mask mandates.

RGC CISD Superintendent Adolfo Peña, Jr. said the district is seeking legal advice at the moment as to what their options are to require students to wear a mask.

Teachers and staff at the school will be conferencing with students who are not wearing a mask and provide information and guidance from health officials as to why they should be wearing a mask. School officials will also be conferencing with the parents of those students.

The district has also installed touchless faucets and toilets throughout the campuses.

Officials at the press conference also reinforced that virtual learning was not an option at the moment per the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Some schools across Texas have already said they will go against the governor and require masks on campus.

As of August 10, no district in the Rio Grande Valley has stated they will also make that decision.

