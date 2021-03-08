Pharr PD, Hidalgo County DA launch Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department and Hidalgo County District Attorney are having a press conference to launch the Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit.

The ‘No More Week’ campaign, which runs from March 7 to March 13, allows leading organizations, companies and people to come together against domestic violence.

At the press conference a $2,500 check will be presented to to Mujeres Unidas from the Pharr Police Department and from the District Attorney’s office.

Pharr’s Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit was created out of an overwhelming need to support victims of domestic violence – ensuring victims safety first and foremost; obtaining immediate services such as a safe temporary shelter, counseling, and more; and providing resources and support to navigate the investigation process, judicial system, and beyond. City of Pharr Press Release

According to the release, 1 in 4 women are reluctant to turn to law enforcement for help and two-thirds or more are afraid the police won’t believe them or do anything to intervene.