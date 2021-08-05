Officials hold press conference on emergency shelter for COVID-19 positive migrants

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Officials are having a press conference to discuss an emergency shelter that will be located inside Anzalduas Park in Mission, Texas.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal along with Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, and McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez will be speaking at the press conference.

The press conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

The Latest

Wednesday, the city of McAllen approved setting up a temporary emergency shelter in response to the increase of migrants being released in the city.

In a release, the city mentioned for the past seven years, Catholic Charites of the Rio Grande Valley had been able to handle providing shelter for the migrants. However, the recent increase has been overwhelming.

Wednesday night, the city of McAllen announced that the location of the emergency temporary shelters for COVID-positive immigrants would change.

The location of the temporary emergency shelters housing COVID positive migrants was moved from 23rd street in Mcallen to a Hidalgo County property near Customs and Border Protection operations.

McAllen officials are asking the federal government for relief due to the increase of individuals being released into the city by officials.

According to the city of McAllen, since mid-February of 2021, there have been over 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive immigrants released into the City of McAllen by CBP, including over 1,500 new cases in the past seven days.

Overnight Wednesday, six tents had been put up with a capacity to hold 260 migrants, McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez told Border Report.

Rodriguez told Border Report the tents were built to safely house migrants who have at least one family member who tests positive for coronavirus.

The emergency shelter comes days after an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that prevents Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and other nonprofits, to separate COVID-19 positive migrants from those that test negative at the shelter.

Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley released a statement following the executive order stating in part:

“This one incident [in la Joya] has caused a great deal of misinformation and unfortunately serious consequences that threaten our community with catastrophic outcomes if we can’t continue to isolate and care for the families.”

The order from Abbott directs the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop any vehicle upon suspicion that it is transporting migrants that “pose a risk of carrying COVID-19,” and send the vehicle back to its point of origin. It also allows DPS to impound the vehicle that violates the order or that refuses to be rerouted.