McAllen to announce plans for its annual holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen will be having a press conference to share details on the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade.

Last year, the holiday did not have an audience and celebrated front-line heroes.

The city-states this year the parade will reimagine the holidays for the entire Rio Grande Valley to enjoy the holidays.

According to a release, the McAllen Holiday Parade has been named the Best Parade in the World and the Best Parade in Texas by international and state event industry organizations in the past four years.

