Mario Lopez, Julian Gil announced as guests for McAllen Holiday Parade 2021

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced their two celebrity hosts for the McAllen Holiday Parade 2021 during a press conference held Tuesday morning.

Mario Lopez and Julian Gil will both will be celebrity guest for the 2021 parade.

The parade will also be going back to the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium where it has been held at in the previous years.

Mario Lopez will be hosting the parade this year. He also hosted the parade in 2020 via zoom.

For the full details, watch the press conference.