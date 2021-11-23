McAllen announces that several Cowboys players will take part in holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced that several Dallas Cowboys players will take part in this year’s holiday parade.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, wide receiver Michael Gallup and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be taking part in the parade, along with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Diggs is having a breakout season, as his eight interceptions currently leads the NFL.

Gallup has battled injuries this season, with him and Wilson Jr. combining for 438 yards and three touchdowns.

The McAllen Holiday Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.

At previous press conferences, the city said that local high school bands and celebrities will be featured during the parade.

Some of the other celebrity guests include Mario Lopez and Julian Gil.

Tickets and other details are available on their website.