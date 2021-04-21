COVID INFO COVID INFO

LIVE: McAllen mayoral candidates have debate

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The five candidates for McAllen mayor are scheduled to participate in a debate on Wednesday.

Man wrestled and gripped infant’s head ‘in a football hold’ prior to his death: affidavit

The LIBRE Initiative Texas, a group committed to empowering the Hispanic community, announced plans to host a mayoral debate with several of the announced candidates.

The debate will be moderated by Jorge Martinez, The LIBRE Initiative Texas coalitions director, and Kennedy LeFave, The LIBRE Initiative`s national project manager, and will touch on several local issues impacting the greater McAllen area.

Factory making J&J; vaccine was dirty, improperly run, FDA inspection found

This year will mark Darling’s 43rd year of service to the City of McAllen as the city attorney, assistant city manager, city commission and Mayor.

In 2017, Darling won re-election. Darling defeated challenger Othal E. Brand Jr. by receiving 57% of the votes.

Those interested individuals in watching the debate, may do so on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday