LIVE: McAllen mayoral candidates have debate

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The five candidates for McAllen mayor are scheduled to participate in a debate on Wednesday.

The LIBRE Initiative Texas, a group committed to empowering the Hispanic community, announced plans to host a mayoral debate with several of the announced candidates.

The debate will be moderated by Jorge Martinez, The LIBRE Initiative Texas coalitions director, and Kennedy LeFave, The LIBRE Initiative`s national project manager, and will touch on several local issues impacting the greater McAllen area.

This year will mark Darling’s 43rd year of service to the City of McAllen as the city attorney, assistant city manager, city commission and Mayor.

In 2017, Darling won re-election. Darling defeated challenger Othal E. Brand Jr. by receiving 57% of the votes.

