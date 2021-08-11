La Joya ISD addresses parents’ concerns over COVID-19 safety measures ahead of first day of school

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District (ISD) will be having a press conference Wednesday morning to give updates on COVID-19 safety measures.

The press conference will focus on the steps that are being taken for a safe return to in-person classes.

School officials will also be answering questions and concerns from parents.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott first issued an order prohibiting schools and local officials from implementing and enforcing mask mandates.

Some schools across Texas have already said they will go against the governor and require masks on campus.

As of August 10, no district in the Rio Grande Valley has stated they will also make that decision.

