EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health is having a press conference to discuss a new mobile research unit.

DHR Health Institute for Research and Development will expand the capacity to conduct innovative clinical trials that would benefit residents of the Rio Grande Valley.

This would help patients with chronic complications of COVID-19.

DHR Health has been hosting various clinics in Edinburg to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the RGV community.

