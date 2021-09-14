DHR Health, Edinburg to offer gift card incentive for 8,000 Edinburg residents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg and DHR Health is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to give details on an initiative to boost vaccines in the city.

DHR Health and Edinburg are partnering to offer an incentive for Edinburg residents that still have not received a COVID-19 vaccine or are pending a second or third dose.

According to a release, gift cards will only be given to those that receive their first, second, or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, Sept. 17, or Saturday, Sept. 18 at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

The incentive is available to anyone 12 or older. Patients must show an ID that marches their current address within city limits, and their vaccine card if they’ve previously received a dose.

The funds are part of Edinburg’s S.P.A.R.C. program (Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19).

To verify that your address is within city limits, click here.