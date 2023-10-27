RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will lead colleagues on a tour of the Rio Grande Valley.

A news release stated that Cornyn and Cruz will lead Mike Lee (R-UT), Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and John Barrasso (R-WY) on the tour to examine the state of the U.S. – Mexico border.

The senators will visit the U.S. Border Patrol’s Ursula Processing Center, as well as receive briefings from U.S. Border Patrol officials.

A news conference will be livestreamed in this article.