Congressman Cuellar joins Hidalgo Co. officials to address Border Levee System

MISSION, TEXAS (KVEO)—Congressman Henry Cuellar held a press conference to discuss his tour of the Rio Grande Valley Border Levee System in Hidalgo County, Texas.

County Judge Richard Cortez and PCT. 3 County Commissioner Everardo Villarreal joined Cuellar on the tour.

According to a news release, Cuellar took a helicopter ride to assess damages done to the dirt levees.

Hidalgo County officials have been asking the Biden administration to fill in “dangerous breaches” that the Trump administration cut into an earthen levee system to facilitate border wall construction.

On April 30, Cortez told Border Report he would take matters into his own hands and fix the levee breaches that were caused by border wall construction without approval from the federal government.

Cortez, in a statement sent to local media, said he was moving forward with repairs before the start of hurricane season.

“I am also in touch with our legal counsel to assess my authority as director of emergency management as it relates to conducting emergency repairs on federally controlled property,” said Cortez in a written statement. “But I must emphasize: my duty is to protect the safety of the residents of Hidalgo County and, currently, that entails getting these levee breaches repaired.”

Cuellar also told Border Report that he has already requested $10 million in federal funds for the repairs.

When President Joe Biden took office, he halted border wall construction but four truck-sized breaches remain in Hidalgo County where crews had cut through the earthen wall to move heavy equipment south of the levee to build the wall barrier.