City of McAllen announces additional guests for holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen held a press conference Wednesday morning to give additional details of the 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade.

Officials announced the appearance of Danilo Carrera and Ximena Cordoba in the parade.

They also announced TikTokers GrandpaOrly, Alexandracaste and JosephCastellanos as guests.

Julian Gil and Mario Lopez have also been previously announced as guests in this year’s parade.

Tickets to sit at the stadium and watch the parade will be available for purchase on their website.

For other details watch the full press conference above.