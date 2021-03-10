City of Edinburg to help business owners enforce masks at premises

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Edinburg held a press conference on Wednesday to address concerns from business owners as Texas prepares to reopen at 100% and the mask mandate is lifted.

The main focus of the press conference was to let businesses know the city would be supporting them if they decided to keep a mask requirement at their property.

COVID safety measures will be enforced not only for the safety of our citizens who frequent city buildings but also out of consideration for essential city employees City of Edinburg Press Release

During the press conference, City of Edinburg City Attorney, Omar Ochoa, elaborated how the governor’s orders and what the city is planning to implement to keep protocols in place.

“Edinburg as a city will not mandate masks for citizens out in the general public. However, private businesses do have the ability to continue to mandate masks for their employees and for customers who come onto their premises,” said Ochoa.

He mentioned if customers are asked by business owners to wear a mask and they refuse, then the business has the right to deny service.

“Just like not allowing someone onto premises for not wearing shoes, not wearing shirts, they can refuse service to a person not wearing a mask,” said Ochoa. “If the person refuses… at that point they are, potentially, criminal trespassing.”

Ochoa stated that if business owners contact the Edinburg Police Department, officers will respond to the call to try to and get the individual to comply, and if needed, remove them from the premises.

Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres stressed that business owners do have the right to refuse service to individuals not wearing a mask.

“Our goal is not to make an arrest. Our goal is to have citizens comply,” said Torres.

The chief added police officers would be asked to carry extra masks just in case a citizen needs one.

City officials said they were in contact with state officials to ensure they complied with the governor’s order.

Ochoa added the city can still enforce masks at city premises and at city events.

To comply with state orders, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez announced, beginning at midnight on Wednesday, businesses and other establishments in Hidalgo County will no longer have a facial covering or capacity restrictions.