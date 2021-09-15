WATCH: Ceremony held for the 20th anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A ceremony is being held Wednesday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse at Memorial Park on South Padre Island.

On September 15, 2001, 11 drivers plummeted off the bridge into the Laguna Madre water around 2 a.m.; eight people did not survive when a portion of the Queen Isabella Causeway, that connects South Padre Island to the mainland, collapsed after a barge struck a supporting pillar.

Just as the United States was beginning to comprehend the tragedy of 9/11, the Rio Grande Valley and the communities of Port Isabel and South Padre Island experienced the tragedy just four days later.

Watch the entire ceremony in the video above.