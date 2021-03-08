LIVE: Cameron County press conference on the latest COVID-19 updates

WATCH BELOW:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño will be having a press conference to discuss COVID-19 updates.

The press conference follows Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to allow businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity and ending the state-wide mask mandate. Those orders go into effect on March 10.

Judge Treviño has previously expressed concern about the timing of the decision, as Spring Break is just around the corner for most universities in Texas.

Several local leaders expressed concern about the decision from Abbott and what it could mean for the area.

Abbott’s order does allow county judges to impose restrictions if hospital capacity remains above 15% for seven consecutive days.

This story will be updated following the press conference.