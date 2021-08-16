LIVE: Cameron County officials speak on the $50 vaccine incentive for school-aged children

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials will be having a press conference Monday morning to give the latest updates on COVID-19.

The press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will be live in this article.

Last week, Cameron County Commissioners approved an order to require masks on county premises and to provide an incentive for school-aged children to get vaccinated before the beginning of school.

“We’re trying to incentivize and encourage parents to make sure that their children age 12 to 17, school-aged children, go and get vaccinated immediately through the end of September,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño during that meeting. “This is a concern for everybody and we want to make sure that this group in particular since they are returning to school…that everybody is protected and vaccinated.”