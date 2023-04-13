BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber Mayoral Forum for the 2023 election is live now from the Historic Alonso Building.

The candidates, Erasmo Castro, a local figure, John Cowen, a Brownsville City Commissioner, and Jessica Tetreau, a Brownsville City Commissioner will discuss their plans to address pertinent and imminent topics affecting the City of Brownsville.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The candidates will have the opportunity to address the audience and speak on their priorities.

The forum will be moderated by NBC anchor Adam Cardona.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions as well.

John Cowen (Brownsville City Commission) Jessica Tetreau (Courtesy of the city of Brownsville)

To submit your questions for the candidates, click here: https://forms.gle/JxrWwzB86Mg7peyP7.

Election Day is May 6.