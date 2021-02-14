LIVE BLOG: Winter storm threat increasing for the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cold weather is expected to sweep through the Rio Grande Valley all the way through the weekend and into next week.

A push of cooler air and rain will move in on Saturday. This will be kept wet, damp, cool conditions in place.

This near record-breaking weather may cause some concern for those who, let’s just say, are more experienced with hot weather.

Some freezing temperatures with freezing drizzle Sunday night through Monday morning and A HARD FREEZE is possible overnight Monday through Tuesday morning.

8:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire Rio Grande Valley to a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 6pm Sunday to 12 pm Monday. A Wind Chill Warning will also effect from 6pm Sunday to 12pm Monday.

Wind chills or “feels like” temperatures are remaining below freezing this morning as winds are out of the north at 10-12 mph. For the rest of today winds will die down slightly as temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and 40s. Skies will remain overcast with light drizzle to on and off light showers across the RGV.

5 a.m.

Winter storm WARNING issued for the entire RGV. Expect light ice accumulations late Sunday night into early Monday morning to cause travel difficulty.