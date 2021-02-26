Authorities hold press conference on Valentine’s Day shooting at strip club

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Police Department is holding a press conference on the shooting that left one hospitalized on February 14.
Authorities responded to Jaguars nightclub, located on West Highway 107 in Edinburg, at 3 a.m. about a shooting.
Police found a man in his 20’s with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital, and listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said they have made multiple arrest on this investigation.
Officials are expected to give updates on this incident Friday morning.