Authorities hold press conference on Valentine’s Day shooting at strip club

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Police Department is holding a press conference on the shooting that left one hospitalized on February 14.

Authorities responded to Jaguars nightclub,  located on West Highway 107 in Edinburg, at 3 a.m. about a shooting.

Police found a man in his 20’s with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, and listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said they have made multiple arrest on this investigation.

Officials are expected to give updates on this incident Friday morning.

